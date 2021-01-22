Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 117 times on Day 3

Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indigo Paints , the fifth-largest decorative paints company in India, was subscribed 117 times on Friday, the last day of bidding.

The public issue received bids for over 64.57 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 55.18 lakh shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers witnessed a subscription of 189.57 times and that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 263.05 times. The retail investor portion was subscribed 15.93 times and the employees' portion was subscribed 2.50 times.

Analysts at Elara Capital believe that the company will sustain its sales CAGR of 26% seen over FY18-20 by accelerating dealer additions by expanding into new states and launching 4-5 specialized products every year.

"At the upper band, post money market cap stands at ₹7010 crore valuing it at 146 times price to equity & 11.3 times enterprise value to sales in FY20. With scale and rapid growth, we expect ad spend to grow slower than business growth, as it is already on the higher side at 12.7% than peers’ 5.3% and likely lead to better margin, and the issue is priced attractively" Elara Capital said.

"Indigo’s revenues and PAT grew at CAGR of 26% and 84% over FY2018-20. Product innovation, increase in dealers reach and support to products with adequate brand investments will be the key growth levers in the coming years" brokerage Sharekhan said in a note.

"Though Indigo’s valuations are at premium to peers, strong financial track record, promoters experience and confidence to lead the business coupled with industry par return profile makes it a emerging play in the domestic decorative paint industry" it said.

Also on Friday, the 1154 initial public offer (IPO) of Warburg Pincus backed Home First Finance Company India was subscribed 2.2 times, the second day of bidding.

The issue received bids for 3.46 crore equity shares against an offer size of 1.56 crore, according to the subscription data available on the exchanges.

The portion of share sale reserved for institutional investors was subscribed 1.36 times, while retail investors portion was subscribed 3.4 times and that of non-institutional investors 61%.

