Indigo Paints IPO off to strong start: 10 things to know before you subscribe

8) According to domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Indigo Paints Ltd is the 5th largest decorative paints company in India with strong portfolio of differentiated products. "Indigo Paints has grown at a 42% CAGR over FY10-19 vs. 12-13% CAGR recorded by top four players. Even in FY20 (impacted due to Covid-19), Indigo grew at 17% YoY vs -9% to 5% for other players. Multi-pronged strategy helped it garner higher sales and thus achieve 5th position in a highly competitive industry despite being a late entrant. It has attained 2% market share pan India and enjoys 3rd position in Kerala," said the brokerage, which has a subscribe rating.