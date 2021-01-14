Indigo Paints IPO to launch on 20 Jan with 1488– 1490 price band

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds of the share sale by allocating ₹150 crore towards funding capital expenditure for expansion of its existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, by setting-up an additional unit adjacent to the existing facility. Another ₹50 crore will be utilised towards purchase of tinting machines and gyroshakers, and ₹25 crore towards repayment/prepayment of all or certain of company’s borrowing and balance towards general corporate purposes.