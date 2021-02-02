Indigo Paints makes bumper stock markets debut, lists at 75% premium

Indigo Paints is the fifth-largest company in the decorative paint industry in India in terms of its revenue from operations for FY20. As on 30 September, the firm owned, operated three manufacturing facilities in Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Kochi (Kerala), and Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu). These facilities had a total installed production capacity of 101,903 kilolitres per annum for liquid paints and 93,118 tonnes per annum for putties and powder paints. The company has an extensive distribution network across 27 states and seven Union territories as of September.