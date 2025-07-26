Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment date to be fixed soon. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Indiqube Spaces IPO Allotment: Workplace solutions provider Indiqube Spaces raised ₹700 crore from its initial public offering (IPO), which ended on July 25. As the bidding for the public issue has ended, investors now await Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. In case of any delay, Indiqube Spaces IPO Allotment Status may become public on Monday next week.

The public issue was open from July 23 to July 25. Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment date is likely 28 July 2025, Monday, and the tentative IPO listing date is July 30. Indiqube Spaces shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status is set to be finalised soon. Once the Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on July 29, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status online. This can be done on the websites of stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Indiqube Spaces IPO registrar.

In order to do Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status online check, applicants must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Indiqube Spaces IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Indiqube Spaces Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Indiqube Spaces IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Indiqube Spaces Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Indiqube Spaces IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Indiqube Spaces Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Indiqube Spaces IPO GMP Today Indiqube Spaces shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Indiqube Spaces IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹4 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Indiqube Spaces shares are trading higher by just ₹4 than their issue price.

Considering the Indiqube Spaces IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Indiqube Spaces shares would be ₹241 apiece, which is at a 1.69% premium to the IPO price of ₹237 per share.

Indiqube Spaces IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue opened on July 23, and closed on July 25. Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment date is likely 28 July 2025, and the IPO listing date is estimated to be July 30. Indiqube Spaces shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹700 crore from the issue at the fixed price band of ₹237 per share. Indiqube Spaces IPO comprised a combination of fresh issue of 2.74 crore equity shares worth ₹650 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 21.09 lakh shares amounting to ₹50 crore.

Indiqube Spaces IPO has been subscribed 12.41 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 12.90 times in the retail category and 14.35 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was booked 8.27 times.

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Indiqube Spaces IPO registrar.

