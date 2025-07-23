IndiQube Spaces IPO Day 1 Live: Check GMP, issue details, review, subscription status, more.

Workplace solutions provider IndiQube Spaces will begin its public subscription today, Wednesday, July 23, and it will end on Friday, July 25. IndiQube Spaces IPO price band has been set between ₹225 and ₹237 per share.
At the highest end of this price range, the company's valuation approaches ₹5,000 crore.
The firm aims to raise ₹650 crore through a fresh issue, while promoters will sell shares worth ₹50 crore through the Offer for Sale (OFS). WestBridge Capital, a prominent investor in the company since 2018, will not sell any of its stake in the OFS.
IndiQube Spaces plans to allocate ₹462.6 crore of the new capital to fund capital expenditures for establishing new centers, ₹93 crore for debt repayment, and the remainder for general corporate uses.
The company, which was founded in 2015, oversees a portfolio of 8.40 million square feet across 115 properties in 15 cities, with a total seating capacity of 186,719 as of March 2025. This represents an increase from 74 centers and 4.94 million square feet in March 2023.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
IndiQube Spaces announced on Tuesday, July 22, that it has secured over ₹314 crore from anchor investors, just one day before its public share-sale begins.
Among those who received share allocations are Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), WhiteOak MF, Bandhan MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Edelweiss MF, TOCU Europe III S.A R.L., BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and Societe Generale, as detailed in a circular published on the BSE's website.
According to the circular, IndiQube Spaces allocated 13,262,658 shares to a total of 29 funds. The shares were allocated at a price of ₹237 each, bringing the total transaction value to ₹314.32 crore.
IndiQube Spaces IPO grey market premium is +23. This indicates IndiQube Spaces share price was trading at a premium of ₹23 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of IndiQube Spaces share price was indicated at ₹260 apiece, which is 9.70% higher than the IPO price of ₹237.
Analyzing the grey market activities from the past seven sessions, the current IPO GMP is on an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹40, as stated by experts from investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.