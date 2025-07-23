IndiQube Spaces IPO Day 1 Live: Check GMP, issue details, review, subscription status, more.

Workplace solutions provider IndiQube Spaces will begin its public subscription today, Wednesday, July 23, and it will end on Friday, July 25. IndiQube Spaces IPO price band has been set between ₹225 and ₹237 per share.

At the highest end of this price range, the company's valuation approaches ₹5,000 crore.

The firm aims to raise ₹650 crore through a fresh issue, while promoters will sell shares worth ₹50 crore through the Offer for Sale (OFS). WestBridge Capital, a prominent investor in the company since 2018, will not sell any of its stake in the OFS.

IndiQube Spaces plans to allocate ₹462.6 crore of the new capital to fund capital expenditures for establishing new centers, ₹93 crore for debt repayment, and the remainder for general corporate uses.

The company, which was founded in 2015, oversees a portfolio of 8.40 million square feet across 115 properties in 15 cities, with a total seating capacity of 186,719 as of March 2025. This represents an increase from 74 centers and 4.94 million square feet in March 2023.

