Indiqube Spaces IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, review, other details in 10 points

Indiqube Spaces IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indiqube Spaces Limited is set to hit the Indian primary market on 23 July 2025, i.e. tomorrow. The Indiqube Spaces IPO will remain open until 25 July 2025. This means the public issue will remain open from Wednesday to Friday. The tech-driven workplace solution company has declared the Indiqube Spaces IPO price band at ₹225 to ₹237 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The workplace solution company aims to raise ₹700 crore from this public offer, of which ₹50 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS). The remaining ₹650 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares.

Ahead of the Indiqube Spaces IPO subscription opening date, the company's shares are also available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹33 in the grey market today. This means Indiqube Spaces IPO GMP today is ₹33, and the expected Indiqube Spaces IPO listing price in the grey market today is ₹270 ( ₹237 + ₹33), which signals nearly 14% listing gain f

Top 10 Indiqube Spaces IPO details 1] Indiqube Spaces IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹33 in the grey market today.

2] Indiqube Spaces IPO price: The company has declared an IPO price band of ₹225 to ₹237 per equity share.

3] Indiqube Spaces IPO date: The public issue will open on 23 July 2025 and remain open until 25 July 2025.

4] Indiqube Spaces IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹700 crore from its initial offer, of which ₹650 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh shares, and the remaining ₹50 crore will be reserved for the OFS.

5] Indiqube Spaces IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 63 company shares.

6] Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalising share allocation is 26 July 2025. However, in case of any delay on 26 July 2025, we can expect the next Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment date to be 28 July 2025.

7] Indiqube Spaces IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) has been appointed the official registrar of the book build offer.

8] Indiqube Spaces IPO lead managers: ICICI Securities and JM Financial have appointed the initial offer lead managers.

9] Indiqube Spaces IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 30 July 2025.