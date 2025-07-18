IndiQube Spaces IPO to open on July 23, price band set at ₹225-237 apiece; check key dates, issue details, more

The IndiQube Spaces Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹225 to ₹237 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The IndiQube Spaces IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23 and will close on Friday, July 25. The allocation to anchor investors for the Indiqube Spaces IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 22.

The floor price and the cap price are 225 times and 237 times the face value of the equity shares. The IndiQube Spaces IPO lot size is 63 equity shares and in multiples of 63 equity shares thereafter. IndiQube Spaces IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating upto ₹15 million.

Tentatively, IndiQube Spaces IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, July 28 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, July 29 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. IndiQube Spaces share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 30.

IndiQube Spaces IPO details IndiQube Spaces IPO, which is worth ₹700 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹650 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 21,09,704 equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders.

The company intends to allocate the net proceeds for various purposes, including financing capital expenditures for the establishment of new centers; repaying or pre-paying, either partially or in full, specific borrowings incurred by our Company; and for general corporate needs.

ICICI Securities, and JM Financial is the book-running lead manager of the IndiQube Spaces IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private (Formerly Link Intime India Private) is the registrar for the issue.

Company details Indiqube Spaces Limited delivers managed, sustainable, and technology-driven workplace solutions, aiming to revolutionise the conventional office experience for contemporary businesses.

The company provides a range of workplace solutions, including corporate hubs and branch offices, improving employee experience through enhanced interiors, amenities, and services.

They incorporate asset renovations, tailored models, and value-added services for both B2B and B2C, presenting an all-inclusive workspace solution with plug-and-play offices for clients and employees.

The company oversees a portfolio of 115 centers spread across 15 cities, comprised of 105 operational centers and 10 centers with letters of intent executed, managing an area of 8.40 million square feet in a super built-up area (SBA) with total seating capacity for 186,719 as of March 31, 2025.

From March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2025, they introduced 41 new properties and ventured into five additional cities.

The company prioritises acquiring entire buildings in high-demand regions characterised by strong infrastructure and low vacancy rates. They collaborate with property owners to lease and modernise older buildings into contemporary, sustainable workspaces.

Properties are upgraded with modern interiors, amenities, and sustainability features. As of March 31, 2025, 25.22% of their portfolio has been renovated. Their "enterprise-first" approach caters to large clients, providing long-term, scalable workspaces.

As of March 31, 2025, the company operates in 15 cities across India, which include seven Tier I cities (Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram, Hyderabad) and 11 non-Tier I cities (Coimbatore, Kochi, Madurai, Jaipur, Calicut, Vijayawada).

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the sole listed peer is Awfis Space Solutions Ltd (with a P/E of 66.66).