IndiQube Spaces IPO: Workspace solutions provider raises ₹314 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Workplace solutions provider IndiQube Spaces Ltd completed its anchor investor round on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The company raised over ₹314 crores from anchor investors ahead of the company's initial public offering (IPO).

Advertisement

IndiQube Spaces allocated a total of 1,32,62,658 equity shares or 1.32 crore equity shares to the anchor investors at the allocation price of ₹237 per share, the company informed BSE in an exchange filing.

Of the total equity shares allocated to the anchor investors, 8,932,571 shares were assigned to 8 domestic mutual funds across 21 schemes.

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Ashoka WhiteOak ICAV & WhiteOak Capital, Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund, Malabar India Fund & Malabar Midcap Fund are some of the key anchor investors who were allocated equity shares.

Additionally, Max New York Life Insurance, Edelweiss MF, Baroda BNP Paribas, TOCU Europe III S.A R.L., Groww Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Private Limited, and Societe Generale were also allotted equity shares.

Advertisement

Notably, WestBridge Capital, along with group companies Aravali Investment Holdings, WestBridge AIF I, Konark Trust, and MMPL Trust, has a pre-offer shareholding of 27.95% in the company and is not diluting any stake.

Indiqube Spaces IPO latest GMP On Tuesday, July 22 the grey market premium (GMP) of Indiqube Spaces IPO stands at ₹23 per share at 8:36 pm. With the upper price band at ₹237 per share, the shares of the company are expected to be listed at ₹260, with a premium of 9.7%, according to data from Investorgain.

Indiqube Spaces IPO details Indiqube Spaces has set the price band for the public issue at ₹225 to ₹237 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹700 crore from this public offer, of which ₹50 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS). The remaining ₹650 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh shares.

Advertisement

In fiscal 2025, IndiQube reported a total income of Rs1,103 crores and a CAGR of 35% from fiscal 2023. The company's EBITDA stood at ₹660 crores with a return on capital employed (RoCE) of 34.21%.