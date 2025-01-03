Indo Farm Equipment IPO Allotment: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of tractor manufacturer Indo Farm Equipment has ended with a strong subscription. Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment date will be in focus today.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of Indo Farm Equipment IPO share allotment soon. The shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges on January 7.

As soon as the Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment is finalised, the company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees on January 6 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment status online can be checked on BSE and NSE websites as well as on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Mas Services is the Indo Farm Equipment IPO registrar.

To check the Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment status online, investors must follow the below mentioned steps.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Indo Farm Equipment Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Allotment Status on Mas Services Step 1] Visit the website of Mas Services on this link - https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 2] Select Indo Farm Equipment IPO

Step 3] Enter the PAN details

Step 4] Click ‘Search’ to know the status

Your Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP Indo Farm Equipment shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) on Friday. According to the stock market observers, Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP today is ₹97 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Indo Farm Equipment shares are trading higher by ₹97 than their issue price.

Considering the Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Indo Farm Equipment shares would be ₹312 apiece, a premium of 45% to the issue price of ₹215 per share.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Details Indo Farm Equipment IPO commenced on Tuesday, December 31, and concluded on Thursday, January 2. Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment date will be in focus today and the IPO listing date is January 7.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band has been set at ₹204 to ₹215 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹260.15 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares worth ₹184.90 crore and offer-for-sale of 35 lakh shares amounting to ₹75.25 crore.

Ahead of the IPO opening, the company had raised ₹78 crore from anchor investors by allotting 36.30 lakh shares to 11 entities at ₹215 per equity share.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO witnessed a strong demand as the issue got subscribed by a whopping 229.68 times. The IPO received bids for 194.53 crore shares as against 84.70 lakh shares on offer.

The retail investors portion was subscribed 104.36 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was booked 503.39 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is subscribed 242.40 times.

Aryaman Financial Services is the book running lead manager of the Indo Farm Equipment IPO, while Mas Services is the IPO registrar.