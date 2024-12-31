Indo Farm Equipment IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indo Farm Equipment Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. Bidding for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO will begin today at 10:00 AM and remain open until 5:00 PM on 2 January 2025. The company has declared an Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band of ₹204 to ₹215 apiece. The tractor-maker company aims to raise ₹260.15 crore from this public issue, a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the grey market is signalling positive trends on the Indo Farm Equipment IPO opening date. According to stock market observers, Indo Farm Equipment Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹82 in the grey market today.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO subscription status By 11:09 AM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 3.94 times; the retail portion had been booked 5.97 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 4.44 times.

2] Indo Farm Equipment IPO price: The tractor maker company has declared the price band of the public issue at ₹204 to ₹215 per equity share.

3] Indo Farm Equipment IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 2 January 2025.

4] Indo Farm Equipment IPO size: The tractor maker company aims to raise ₹260.15 crore from this public issue, out of which ₹184.90 crore is expected from the issuance of fresh shares.

Infographic: Courtesy montgenie

5] Indo Farm Equipment IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 69 company shares.

6] Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalization of share allocation is 3 January 2025.

7] Indo Farm Equipment IPO registrar: Mas Services Limited has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Indo Farm Equipment IPO Lead Manager: Aryaman Financial Services Limited has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

9] Indo Farm Equipment IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 7 January 2024.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO: Good or bad for investors 10] Indo Farm Equipment IPO review: On whether one should apply for the book build issue or not, Palak Devadiga, Research Analyst, StoxBox, said, "The issue is priced at a P/E ratio of 51.8x on the upper price band, based on FY24 earnings, which is relatively high compared to its peers. However, given the company's improving sales, growth-oriented investment in its NBFC, and favourable industry trends, we recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for the issue."

Advising the primary market investors to apply for the long-term, Bajaj Broking report said, "On the financial performance front, for the last three fiscal years, the company has reported a total income/net profit of Rs. 352.52 crore / Rs. 13.72 crore (FY22), Rs. 371.82 crore / Rs. 15.37 crore (FY23), and Rs. 375.95 crore / Rs. 15.60 crore (FY24) on a consolidated basis. In Q1 of FY25, ending June 30, 2024, it achieved a net profit of Rs. 2.45 crore on a total income of Rs. 75.54 crore."

However, the brokerage finds the book-build issue aggressively priced, "If we annualize FY25 earnings based on its post-IPO fully diluted paid-up equity capital, the asking price reflects a P/E of 105.39. Based on FY24 earnings, the P/E is 66.15. The issue seems aggressively priced relative to its recent earnings."