Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 1 Live Updates: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not as issue opens today

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2024, 09:29 AM IST

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Indo Farm Equipment aims to raise ₹ 260.15 crore from the book-built issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares worth ₹ 184.90 crore and offer-for-sale of 35 lakh shares amounting to ₹ 75.25 crore.