Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 1 Live Updates: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not as issue opens today
LIVE UPDATES

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 1 Live Updates: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not as issue opens today

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Indo Farm Equipment aims to raise 260.15 crore from the book-built issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares worth 184.90 crore and offer-for-sale of 35 lakh shares amounting to 75.25 crore.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Indo Farm Equipment IPO opens for subscription on December 31, and will close on January 2. (Image: Company Website)Premium
Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Indo Farm Equipment IPO opens for subscription on December 31, and will close on January 2. (Image: Company Website)

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of tractor manufacturer Indo Farm Equipment Ltd opens for subscription today, December 31, and will close on January 2. Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band has been set at 204 to 215 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise 260.15 crore from the book-built issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares worth 184.90 crore and offer-for-sale of 35 lakh shares amounting to 75.25 crore. The company has already raised 78 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue opening. Stay tuned to our Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live blog for the latest updates.

31 Dec 2024, 09:29:39 AM IST

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: Price band set at ₹204 to ₹215 per share

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band has been set at 204 to 215 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise 260.15 crore from the book-built issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares worth 184.90 crore and offer-for-sale of 35 lakh shares amounting to 75.25 crore. 

31 Dec 2024, 08:48:09 AM IST

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: Issue opens for subscription today

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of tractor manufacturer Indo Farm Equipment Ltd opens for subscription today, December 31, and will close on January 2. 

