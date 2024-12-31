Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of tractor manufacturer Indo Farm Equipment Ltd opens for subscription today, December 31, and will close on January 2. Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band has been set at ₹204 to ₹215 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹260.15 crore from the book-built issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares worth ₹184.90 crore and offer-for-sale of 35 lakh shares amounting to ₹75.25 crore. The company has already raised ₹78 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue opening. Stay tuned to our Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live blog for the latest updates.
