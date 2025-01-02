Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 3 Live Updates: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not as issue ends today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band has been set at ₹ 204 to ₹ 215 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹ 260.15 crore from the book-built issue.