Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 3 Live Updates: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not as issue ends today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band has been set at 204 to 215 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise 260.15 crore from the book-built issue.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Indo Farm Equipment IPO enters the third and the last day of the bidding process today.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of tractor manufacturer Indo Farm Equipment Ltd enters the third and the last day of the bidding process today. The public issue is witnessing a strong demand as the IPO got heavily oversubscribed on the first two days of the bidding. Interested investors now have only one day left to apply for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO. The bidding for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO commenced on December 31, and will conclude today, January 2. Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band has been set at 204 to 215 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise 260.15 crore from the book-built issue, which is a combination of a fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares worth 184.90 crore and an offer-for-sale of 35 lakh shares amounting to 75.25 crore. Stay tuned to our Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 3 Live Blog for the latest updates.

02 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: Issue subscribed 54.5 times on second day

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: Indo Farm Equipment IPO has been subscribed 54.50 times til the end of the second day of the bidding process. The issue received bids for 46.16 crore equity shares as against 84.70 lakh shares on the offer, as per NSE data on Wednesday. The Retail Investors category has been booked 45.70 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment has been subscribed 131.78 times so far. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion has been booked 11.96 times.

02 Jan 2025, 08:12 AM IST Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: Price band set at ₹204 to ₹215 per share

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band has been set at 204 to 215 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise 260.15 crore from the book-built issue, which is a combination of a fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares worth 184.90 crore and an offer-for-sale of 35 lakh shares amounting to 75.25 crore.

02 Jan 2025, 07:58 AM IST Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: Indo Farm Equipment IPO key dates

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: The bidding for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO commenced on December 31, and will conclude today, January 2. Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on January 3. The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees on January 6 and initiate refunds on the same day. The IPO listing date is likely January 7. Indo Farm Equipment shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

02 Jan 2025, 07:42 AM IST Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: Issue enters last day of bidding

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of tractor manufacturer Indo Farm Equipment Ltd enters the third and the last day of the bidding process today. The public issue is witnessing a strong demand as the IPO got heavily oversubscribed on the first two days of the bidding. Interested investors now have only one day left to apply for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO.

