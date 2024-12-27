Hello User
Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP rises ahead of issue launch next week. Check details here

Saloni Goel

  • Indo Farm Equipment IPO slated to open next week has witnessed an increase in its grey market premium over the last few days. Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP today signals 40% listing premium for its shares.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO is a combination of fresh share sale and offer for sale.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP today: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indo Farm Equipment is set to open for subscription next week on Tuesday, 31 December, and will remain so until Thursday, 2 January.

The 260.15 crore IPO of Indo Farm Equipment is a combination of fresh share sale of 0.86 crore shares aggregating to 184.80 crore and an offer for sale of 0.35 crore shares worth 75.25 crore.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band is fixed at 204 to 215 per share. Investors can apply for the IPO in a lot of 69 shares and its multiples thereafter, with a minimum investment requirement of 14,835 by retail investors.

While Indo Farm Equipment IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, the bidding for anchor investors will take place on Monday, 30 December, a day prior. The allotment of Indo Farm Equipment IPO shares is expected on Friday, 3 January, with the credit of shares in the demat account of allottees likely on Monday, 6 January. The refund is also expected to take place on the same day. Lastly, shares of Indo Farm Equipment IPO will list on NSE and BSE on Tuesday, 7 January.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP today

Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP today stood at 85 apiece. This means that shares of Indo Farm Equipment are trading 85 higher than the issue price of 215. The GMP for Indo Farm Equipment has seen a stellar increase over the last few days.

On Tuesday, 24 December, the GMP stood at 21. From there, it has risen to 85 currently.

Considering the prevailing GMP and the upper end of the IPO price, Indo Farm Equipment shares could list at a premium of nearly 40 per cent on BSE and NSE.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Objective

The company plans to raise 70 crore via fresh proceeds for setting up a new dedicated unit for the expansion of pick and carry crane manufacturing capacity. Additionally, it plans to deploy 50 crore for payment of certain corporate borrowings, 45 crore for investment in its NBFC subsidiary, and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

About Indo Farm Equipment

Incorporated in 1994, Indo Farm Equipment is engaged in the manufacturing of tractors and pick & carry cranes. The company also deals in other farm equipment such as harvester combines, rotavators, and other related spares and components.

The company's manufacturing facilities are spread across 127,840 sq. metres at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. As of 30 September 2024, its production facilities had a capacity to manufacture 12,000 tractors per annum and 1,280 pick & carry cranes per annum.

For the financial year ended March 2024, the company reported a 1.2 per cent increase in revenue from operations to 375.23 crore, compared to 370.75 crore. Meanwhile, its profit for the same period stood at 15.59 crore, compared to 15.37 crore year-on-year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

