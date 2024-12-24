Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

Indo Farm Equipment IPO: Price band set at ₹204-215 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Indo Farm Equipment's IPO price band is set at 204 to 215 per share. Subscription opens on December 31 and closes on January 2. Anchor investor allocation occurs on December 30. The lot size is 69 shares, with a P/E ratio of 51.81 at the upper price band.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO is priced between 204 and 215, with subscriptions from December 31 to January 2.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band: The Indo Farm Equipment Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 204 to 215 per equity share of the face value of 10. The Indo Farm Equipment IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, December 31, and will close on Thursday, January 2. The allocation to anchor investors for the Indo Farm Equipment IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 30.

The floor price is 20.40 times the face value and the cap price is 21.50 times the face value. The price/earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for FY 2023-24 at the higher end of the price band is as high as 51.81 as compared to industry average 42.10. The Indo Farm Equipment IPO lot size is 69 equity shares and in multiples of 69 equity shares thereafter.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Preliminarily, the basis for allotting shares in the Indo Farm Equipment IPO will be determined on Friday, January 3. The company is expected to start processing refunds on Monday, January 6, while shares will be deposited into the demat accounts of allottees that same day after the refunds. Shares of Indo Farm Equipment are anticipated to debut on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, January 7.

(more to come)

