Indo Farm Equipment Share Price Live Updates: Indo Farm Equipment shares are set to make their debut on the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar demand. Indo Farm Equipment IPO listing date is today, January 7 and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Indo Farm Equipment IPO was open for subscription from December 31 to January 2. The public issue got subscribed by a massive 229.68 times. Ahead of the Indo Farm Equipment share listing today, the trends in the grey market signal a strong debut of shares. Analysts and Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP today indicated listing to be at a decent premium of around 40% - 45%. Stay tuned to our Indo Farm Equipment Share Price Live blog for the latest updates.
Indo Farm Equipment Share Price Live: Indo Farm Equipment shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to the stock market observers, Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP today is ₹90 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Indo Farm Equipment shares are trading higher by ₹90 than their issue price. Considering the Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Indo Farm Equipment shares would be ₹305 apiece, a premium of 42% to the issue price of ₹215 per share.
Indo Farm Equipment Share Price Live: Indo Farm Equipment IPO was subscribed by a whopping 229.68 times. The IPO received bids for 194.53 crore shares as against 84.70 lakh shares on offer. The retail investors portion was subscribed 104.36 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was booked 503.39 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is subscribed 242.40 times.
Indo Farm Equipment Share Price Live: Indo Farm Equipment IPO price band was set at ₹204 to ₹215 per share. The company raised ₹260.15 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares worth ₹184.90 crore and offer-for-sale of 35 lakh shares amounting to ₹75.25 crore. Before the IPO opened, the company had raised ₹78 crore from anchor investors by allotting 36.30 lakh shares to 11 entities at ₹215 per equity share.
Indo Farm Equipment Share Price Live: Indo Farm Equipment IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, December 31, and closed on Thursday, January 2. The IPO allotment was finalised on January 4 and the Indo Farm Equipment IPO listing date is today, January 7. Indo Farm Equipment shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
