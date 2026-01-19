INDO SMC IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

INDO SMC IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of INDO SMC Ltd received more than 110 times subscription during its bidding period. Investors now focus on INDO SMC IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 19 January 2026.

The SME IPO was open from January 13 to January 16. INDO SMC IPO allotment date is likely today, January 19, and the IPO listing date is January 21. INDO SMC shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise the INDO SMC IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on January 20, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

INDO SMC IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the INDO SMC IPO registrar.

In order to do INDO SMC IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check INDO SMC IPO allotment status online.

INDO SMC IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘INDO SMC Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your INDO SMC IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

INDO SMC IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘INDO SMC Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your INDO SMC IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

INDO SMC IPO GMP Today INDO SMC shares are carrying a strong grey market premium (GMP). INDO SMC IPO GMP today is ₹25 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, INDO SMC shares are trading higher by ₹25 apiece than their issue price.

INDO SMC IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹174 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 17% to the IPO price of ₹149 per share.

INDO SMC IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue began on January 13, Tuesday, and closed on January 16, Friday. INDO SMC IPO allotment date is likely today, January 19, Monday, and the IPO listing date is January 21, Wednesday. INDO SMC shares will be listed on BSE SME.

INDO SMC IPO price band was set at ₹141 to ₹149 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹91.95 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 61.71 lakh equity shares.

INDO SMC IPO has been subscribed 110.49 times. The public issue was subscribed 96.13 times in the Retail individual investors category, 94.94 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 164.59 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.