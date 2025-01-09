Indobell Insulation's IPO grey market premium is ₹ 17, indicating a listing price of ₹ 63. The IPO was highly oversubscribed at 54.13 times, with the allotment date on January 9. Investors can check allotment status through the registrar or BSE websites.

Indobell Insulation IPO allotment status: Following a strong response to Indobell Insulation's initial public offering (IPO), investor focus has now shifted to Indobell Insulation IPO's allotment status.

Indobell Insulation IPO, which ran for subscription from January 6 to January 8, was subscribed a massive 54.13 times, with the retail investor portion booked 52.37 times and the non-institutional buyer segment subscribed 51.31 times.

Indobell Insulation IPO allotment date is today (January 9). Given the oversubscription for the IPO, not all investors will be able to receive the allotment. Those who will miss out on the allotment can expect a refund on January 10 while those who will receive allotment will likely see credit of shares to their demat accounts on the same day.

Given the T+3 listing rule, Indobell Insulation IPO shares are expected to list on the bourses on Monday, January 13.

The ₹10.14 crore Indobell Insulation IPO was a fixed price issue of ₹46 per share, consisting only a fresh share sale of 22.05 lakh shares with no offer for sale component.

Indobell Insulation IPO Allotment Status To check the allotment status for Indobell Insulation IPO, investors can visit the registrar's website, Integrated Registry Management Services, or they can access the information on the BSE's website.

Steps to check Indobell Insulation IPO allotment on registrar's website: 1. Head to the registrar's website using this link: https://www.integratedregistry.in/RegistrarsToSTA.aspx

2. Click on IPO/Rights Issue Allotment Tab

3. From the Allotment Option dropdown, select IPO

4. Under the Select Company dropdown, select Indobell Insulation

5. Choose PAN, Application Number or Client ID and enter relevant details

6. Lastly, click on Submit

Steps to check Indobell Insulation IPO allotment on BSE website: 1. Head to BSE's website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select the issue type as Equity

3. Select Indobell Insulation name from the dropdown

4. Enter either the application number or PAN number

5. Select 'I'm not a Robot' and hit Search