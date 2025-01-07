Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Indobell Insulation IPO Day 2: Subscription status, GMP and other details about SME IPO

Indobell Insulation IPO Day 2: Subscription status, GMP and other details about SME IPO

Saloni Goel

Indobell Insulation's IPO, worth 10.14 crore, was fully subscribed on its first day. The offering is priced at 46 per share, with a minimum investment of 1,38,000. The allotment date is January 9, and listing on BSE SME is expected on January 13.

IPO allotment status: The IPO allotment status of five mainboard IPOs will likely be finalised today, which has triggered a meme fest among D-Street investors on social media (Image: iStock)

Indobell Insulation IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indobell Insulation has received a strong response from the public, with the issue getting fully subscribed on the first day of subscription itself on Monday, January 6.

The 10.14 crore Indobell Insulation IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 22.05 lakh shares. The IPO, open from January 6 to January 8, is a fixed price issue of 46 apiece. The minimum lot size for application is 300o shares, requiring a minimum investment of 1,38,000 by retail investors.

The allotment date for Indobell Insulation IPO is fixed as January 9 while the listing is expected to take place on the BSE SME platform on January 13.

Indobell Insulation IPO Objective

The company plans to use the funds raised for capital expenditure towards the purchase of additional plant and machinery, meeting the working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Indobell Insulation IPO Subscription

As of 2.10 pm on Tuesday, the second day of the ook-building process, Indobell Insulation IPO was subscribed 4.41 times. The retail portion was booked 8.11 times and the non-institutional investor (NII) portion 0.71 times.

Indobell Insulation IPO GMP

Indobell Insulation IPO grey market premium or GMP today stood at nil. This means the company shares are trading at par with the IPO price of 46 apiece, and will list not list at a premium.

About Indobell Insulation

Indobell Insulations is a manufacturer and contractor of insulation products like nodulated/granulated wool and prefabrication thermal insulation jackets which are used to insulate a variety of applications, including homes, commercial buildings, and industrial plants.

The primary source of revenue of the company’s revenue is through the sales of the insulation products manufactured i.e. Mineral Fibre Nodules, Ceramic Fiber Nodules and Thermal Insulation Jacket which is done in a customised process according to the demand of the customer requirements which consists 61.23% of its total revenue from operation for Fiscal 2024.

The company witnessed a 15% decline in its revenue in Fiscal 2024 to 17.98 crore from 21.05 crore in Fiscal 2023. Meanwhile, the profit after tax (PAT) rose by 14.72% to 1.03 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

