Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of crop protection products manufacturer Indogulf Cropsciences received stellar demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, focus now shifts on Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment date.

The subscription period for the public issue ended on June 30, and Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment date is likely today, 1 July 2025, while the IPO listing date is expected to be July 3.

The company will fix Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment status soon. Once the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment status is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders, and then initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites, along with the official website of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is Indogulf Cropsciences IPO registrar.

In order to do Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Indogulf Cropsciences Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Indogulf Cropsciences Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Indogulf Cropsciences Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP Today Indogulf Cropsciences shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP). Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP today is ₹12 per share, stock market experts said. Hence, Indogulf Cropsciences shares are available at a premium of ₹12 than their issue price in the grey market.

Considering the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Indogulf Cropsciences shares would be ₹123 apiece, a premium of 10.81% to the issue price of ₹111 per share.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Indogulf Cropsciences IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, June 26, and closed on Monday, June 30. Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment date is likely today, July 1, and the IPO listing date estimated to be July 3. Indogulf Cropsciences shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹200 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.44 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹160 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 36 lakh shares worth ₹40 crore. The equity shares were sold at the IPO price of ₹105 to ₹111 per share.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO has been subscribed 25.98 times in total, as the issue received bids for 34.72 crore equity shares, significantly higher than 1.33 crore shares on the offer, as per NSE data. The public issue was subscribed 14.78 times in the retail category, and 33.26 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was booked 48.39 times.

Systematix Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO registrar.