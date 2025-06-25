Indogulf Cropsciences IPO: Delhi-based agrotech firm raises ₹58.19 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO: Indogulf Cropsciences completed its anchor round on Wednesday, 25 June 2025. As per the exchange filing, the agrotech firm raised ₹58.19 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public issue.

According to the BSE filing, Indogulf Cropsciences allotted a total of 52,43,242 or over 52.43 lakh equity shares to the anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹111 per share with a face value of ₹10 apiece.

Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund, Viney Growth Fund, Swyom India Alpha Fund, Sunrise Investment Trust, and Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt. Ltd, were the anchor investors who participated in the public issue.

Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund at 48.45 per cent and Viney Growth Fund at 25.77 per cent were the top anchor allotments of the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO, according to the BSE IPO data.

“The company has positioned itself as one of the first few indigenous manufacturers of Pyrazosulfuron Ethyl technical, with 97% purity in India. Its strong market position is further supported by the high entry barriers in the agrochemical sector, including costs and complex approvals,” said the analysts at Anand Rathi, assigning a “Subscribe” rating to the public issue.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO latest GMP As of Wednesday, 25 June 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO stood at ₹11 per share. With the upper price band of ₹111 per share, the stocks are expected to be listed in the Indian stock market at ₹122 apiece, a listing premium of 9.91 per cent, according to Investorgain data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of the investors' willingness to apply for a public issue. The GMP remained flat after the anchor round at its current levels.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO details Indogulf Cropsciences is a book-built issue offering a fresh issue of ₹160 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 36,03,603 equity shares by the promoter selling stakeholder.

The company fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹105 to ₹111 per share, with a lot size of 135 equity shares per lot. The IPO will open for public subscription on Thursday, 26 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Monday, 30 June 2025.

The firm aims to use the net proceeds from the public issue to address working capital requirements, settle or pay off existing debts, finance capital expenditures for the company, or set up an in-house dry flowable (DF) facility in Haryana, along with general corporate activities.

Systematix Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager for the public issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the offer.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee