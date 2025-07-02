Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing date in focus. Here’s what latest GMP signals

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Listing: The equity shares of crop protection products manufacturer Indogulf Cropsciences will make their debut in the Indian stock market tomorrow after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing date is likely July 3, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges.

The public issue ended on June 30, and Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing date is 3 July 2025. Indogulf Cropsciences shares are set to be listed on BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Indogulf Cropsciences Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notice on the BSE said.

Ahead of the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the latest trends in the grey market to gauge the listing price. Here’s a look at what Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP today signals.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP Today Indogulf Cropsciences shares are showing an upbear trend in the unlisted market and its grey market premium (GMP) has been rising. Market experts said that Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP today is ₹15.75 per share. Hence, Indogulf Cropsciences shares are trading higher by ₹15.75 than their issue price in the grey market.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Indogulf Cropsciences shares would be ₹126.75 apiece, which is at a premium of 14.19% to the issue price of ₹111 per share.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding period for Indogulf Cropsciences IPO commenced on Thursday, June 26, and concluded on Monday, June 30. The IPO allotment date was July 1, and Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing date is tomorrow, July 3, Thursday. Indogulf Cropsciences shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO price band was ₹105 to ₹111 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹200 crore from the book-building issue.

The public issue was subscribed 25.98 times in total, as per the subscription data on NSE. The public issue was booked 14.78 times in the retail category, and 33.26 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 48.39 times subscription.