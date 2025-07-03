Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing date today. Latest GMP, experts signal decent debut of shares in stock market today

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Listing: Crop protection products manufacturer Indogulf Cropsciences shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). The public issue received stellar demand, and Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing date is July 3.

The mainboard IPO was open from June 26 to June 30, and Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing date is today, 3 July 2025. Indogulf Cropsciences shares are set to be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, July 03, 2025, the equity shares of Indogulf Cropsciences Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Indogulf Cropsciences shares will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days and will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, July 3, 2025, the notice added. Indogulf Cropsciences shares will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing today, Indogulf Cropsciences IPO grey market premium (GMP) and analysts signal a decent debut of shares. Here’s a look at what Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP today signals.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP Today Indogulf Cropsciences shares are available at a good premium in the grey market. Market experts said that Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP today is ₹18 per share. Hence, Indogulf Cropsciences shares are trading higher by ₹18 than their issue price in the grey market.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Listing Price Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Indogulf Cropsciences shares would be ₹129 apiece, which is at a premium of 16.22% to the issue price of ₹111 per share.

Analysts also expect Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing to be at a decent premium, given the strong demand for its public issue.

Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP Research & Business Development at Hensex Securities Pvt. Ltd. expects a listing gain of 8%-10% for Indogulf Cropsciences shares.

“On a valuation basis, it is fairly valued. Short-term investors can book profit on listing. However, investors with a horizon of 2-3 years, can hold Indogulf Cropsciences shares for a long term as good names in QIP investors list show confidence in the company,” Ojha said.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Indogulf Cropsciences IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, June 26, and ended on Monday, June 30. The IPO allotment date was July 1, and Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing date is today, July 3. Indogulf Cropsciences shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹200 crore from the book-building issue at a price band of ₹105 to ₹111 per share.

The public issue was subscribed 25.98 times in total, as per NSE subscription data. The public issue was subscribed 14.78 times in the retail category, and 33.26 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 48.39 times subscription.