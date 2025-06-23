Indogulf Cropsciences IPO: Price band set at ₹105-111 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹105 to ₹111 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Indogulf Cropsciences IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, June 26 and will close on Monday, June 30. The allocation to anchor investors for the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 25.

The floor price is 10.50 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 11.10 times the face value of the equity shares. The Indogulf Cropsciences IPO lot size is 135 equity shares and in multiples of 135 equity shares thereafter.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Indogulf Cropsciences IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, July 1 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, July 2, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Indogulf Cropsciences share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 3.

Indogulf Cropsciences Limited specializes in the production of crop protection products, plant nutrients, and biological solutions in India.

In 2019, the company produced Spiromesifen technical with a purity level of 96.5% and became one of the pioneering local producers of Pyrazosulfuron Ethyl technical with 97% purity in India.

The company has four manufacturing plants located in Samba (Jammu & Kashmir) and Nathupur (Haryana), spanning around twenty acres, which includes two sites in Nathupur and one in Barwasni, Haryana.

Indogulf has a distribution network that extends to 22 states and 3 Union Territories across India, supported by 169 business partners, 5,772 distributors, and 129 partners in 34 countries around the world.

As per the red herring prospectus, the company's listed peers are Aries Agro Ltd (with a P/E of 17.47), Basant Agro Tech India Ltd (with a P/E of 44.58), Best Agrolife Ltd (with a P/E of 12.23), Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd (with a P/E of 101.81), Heranba Industries Ltd (with a P/E of 35.34), India Pesticides Ltd (with a P/E of 41.62), and Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd (with a P/E of 18.02).

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO details Indogulf Cropsciences IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹160 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 36,03,603 equity shares by the promoter group selling shareholder.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO aims to allocate the net proceeds from the issue for various purposes, including meeting working capital needs, repaying or prepaying debts, funding capital expenditures for the company, or establishing an in-house dry flowable (DF) facility in Haryana, as well as for general corporate activities.

Systematix Corporate Services Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO, whereas Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acts as the registrar for this issue.

