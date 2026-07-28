Indo-MIM IPO allotment likely today: Here's how to check allotment status online as GMP remains strong

Indo-MIM IPO Allotment today: Precision engineering components maker Indo-MIM Ltd is expected to finalise the basis of allotment for its ₹3,811-crore initial public offering (IPO) today, July 28, following overwhelming investor interest during the three-day bidding window. Applicants are likely to receive allotment updates today, while successful bidders may also receive bank debit notifications.

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The IPO closed with an overall subscription of 72.37x, attracting bids for 3,98,58,76,230 shares against 5,50,74,644 shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment emerged as the biggest driver of demand, subscribing 204.47x on the final day. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 50.65x, while the retail investors' quota was subscribed 6.69x.

The public issue remained open for subscription from July 23 to July 27. Following the allotment process on July 28, refunds and credit of shares to successful applicants are expected on July 29, while the company's shares are scheduled to debut on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today Market observers said Indo-MIM shares were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of around ₹190 per share on Tuesday.

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Based on the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹485 per share, the prevailing GMP suggests an estimated listing price of about ₹675, implying a potential listing gain of 39.18%. However, investors should note that the grey market is unofficial, and GMP levels fluctuate frequently depending on market sentiment.

The allotment status can be checked online by following these steps: Via registrar Visit registrar MUFG Intime India’s portal – https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/.

Under ‘Select IPO’, select ‘Indo-MIM Ltd’ from the drop box.

Enter your application number, demat account, or permanent account number (PAN).

Then, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your share application status will appear on your screen.

Via the BSE or NSE Go to the official BSE website via the URL — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

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or

For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Under ‘Issue Name’, select ‘Indo-MIM Limited’ in the drop box.

Enter your application number, or the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Those who want to check their allotment status via PAN can select the ‘Permanent Account Number’ option.

Then, click on the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and hit the ‘Search’ option.

Your share application status will appear on your screen.

Indo-MIM IPO: Key Details The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1.03 crore shares aggregating to ₹499.10 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.83 crore shares worth ₹3,311.21 crore.

The company has set the IPO price band at ₹461- ₹485 per share, with investors required to bid in lots of 30 shares. At the upper price band, the minimum investment for retail investors is ₹14,550.

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The issue also reserves up to 2 lakh shares for eligible employees, who are being offered a ₹45-per-share discount.

Also Read | Lohia Corp IPO subscribed over 7.25 times on final day

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily for the repayment or prepayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings, for which it has earmarked ₹400 crore. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

HDFC Bank Ltd. is managing the issue as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar. Ahead of the IPO opening, the company mobilised ₹1,140.99 crore from anchor investors on July 22, 2026.

Established in 1996, Indo-MIM manufactures precision engineering components using metal injection molding (MIM) technology. The company has also expanded its capabilities into investment casting, precision machining, ceramic injection molding and 3D metal printing, catering to industries including automotive, aerospace, defence, medical and consumer products. During FY25, it produced more than 6,400 products. For FY26, the company reported 28% year-on-year growth in revenue and a 26% increase in profit after tax (PAT).

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.