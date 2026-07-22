Indo-MIM IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Indo-MIM IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Thursday, 23 July). Indo-MIM Ltd is a Bengaluru-based precision engineering company specialising in the manufacture of components using metal injection molding (MIM) technology.

The company operates 15 manufacturing facilities across India, the US, the UK and Mexico, and claims to be the world's largest manufacturer of MIM components with a 6.8% global market share. Its portfolio comprises more than 9,000 precision-engineered products catering to sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, medical and consumer goods.

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The company has posted strong financial growth in recent years. For FY26, net profit rose 26% year-on-year to ₹533.5 crore, while revenue from operations also increased 26% to ₹4,193 crore, driven by healthy demand across its key end markets.

Ahead of the public issue, Indo-MIM pared the size of its IPO. The fresh issue was reduced to ₹500 crore from the earlier proposed ₹1,000 crore, while the offer for sale (OFS) was scaled down from 12.96 crore equity shares.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Indo-MIM IPO Indo-MIM IPO GMP today: Indo-MIM IPO GMP today is +194. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Indo-MIM share was ₹679 apiece, which is 40% higher than the IPO price of ₹485.

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According to grey market trends over the past five sessions, the IPO's GMP is rising today, suggesting a robust listing is anticipated. Throughout this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹168 and ₹213.

Indo-MIM IPO date: The issue opens for subscription on Thursday, 23 July, and closes on Monday, 27 July.

Indo-MIM IPO price band: The IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹461 to ₹485 per equity share of face value of Re 1.

Indo-MIM IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for the Indo-MIM IPO is scheduled for today (Wednesday, 22 July).

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Indo-MIM IPO details: The Indo-MIM IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an OFS of up to ₹3,312 crore by existing shareholders and promoters. Under the OFS, Green Meadows Investments will sell 6.05 crore equity shares, while Anuradha Koduri and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will divest 54.59 lakh shares and 23.07 lakh shares, respectively.

Indo-MIM IPO objective: Indo-MIM plans to utilise ₹400 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes. As of May 2026, the company's total consolidated borrowings stood at ₹1,212.3 crore.

Indo-MIM IPO listing date and allotment details: The basis of allotment for the Indo-MIM IPO is expected to be finalised on 28 July. Successful bidders are likely to receive shares in their demat accounts on 29 July, while refunds for unsuccessful applicants are also expected to be initiated the same day. The Indo-MIM share price is scheduled to make its stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on 30 July, subject to the completion of the allotment process.

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Lead Manager and Registrar of Indo-MIM IPO: The IPO is being managed by HDFC Bank, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and SBI Capital Markets, which are acting as the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Indo-MIM IPO reservation: Indo-MIM IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.