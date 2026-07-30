Indo-MIM IPO listing date today. GMP, analysts signal share debut at a strong premium on BSE, NSE

Indo-MIM IPO Listing: Indo-MIM shares are set to be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors. Indo-MIM IPO listing date is 30 July 2026, Thursday.

Indo-MIM IPO was open for subscription from July 23 to July 27, while the Indo-MIM IPO allotment status was finalised on July 28. Indo-MIM IPO listing date is July 30, and the stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, July 30, 2026, the equity shares of INDOMIM Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further, the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, July 30, 2026, it added, and the shares will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Indo-MIM IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price. Indo-MIM IPO GMP today and analysts signal a strong debut of shares.

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Here’s what Indo-MIM IPO GMP today signals about the share listing:

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today Indo-MIM shares are witnessing a strong premium in the grey market. According to the websites tracking the unlisted market, Indo-MIM IPO GMP today is ₹186 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Indo-MIM shares are trading higher by ₹186 apiece than their IPO price.

Indo-MIM IPO Listing Price Considering the Indo-MIM IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹671 apiece, which is at a premium of 38.35% to the issue price of ₹485 per share.

Analysts also expect Indo-MIM shares to list with a strong premium in the Indian stock market today.

“Strong market expectation 38% reflects genuine fundamentals, not just hype - world’s largest MIM player, 6 consecutive years of global leadership, 28% revenue growth + 26% PAT growth in FY26, healthy 21.3% RoNW, and ₹400 crore of listing proceeds going toward debt repayment (deleveraging, not dilution-for-nothing),” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart.

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According to her, at 45x P/E, Indo-MIM shares are not cheap, but the moat (technology + scale + diversified end-markets) supports holding through volatility rather than flipping.

Indo-MIM IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the mainboard IPO commenced on July 23, Thursday, and concluded on July 27, Monday. Indo-MIM IPO IPO allotment was July 28, Tuesday, and the Indo-MIM IPO listing date is July 30, Thursday. Indo-MIM shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Indo-MIM IPO price band was set at ₹461 to ₹485 per share. The company raised ₹3,811.21 crore from the book-building issue, which is a combination of fresh issue of 1.03 crore equity shares worth ₹499.10 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.83 crore shares aggregating to ₹3,311.21 crore.

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Indo-MIM IPO was subscribed 72.34 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RII) segment was booked 6.67 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 50.63 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 204.34 times subscription.

HDFC Bank Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Indo-MIM IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.