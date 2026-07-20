Indo-MIM IPO: Price band set at ₹461-485 per share; check key dates, issue details

Indo-MIM IPO price band: The Indo-MIM Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹461 to ₹485 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Indo-MIM IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, 23 July and will close on Monday, 27 July. The allocation to anchor investors for the Indo-MIM IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 22 July.

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The Indo-MIM IPO lot size is 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30 equity shares thereafter.

Indo-MIM IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Indo-MIM IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 28 July and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, 29 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Indo-MIM share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 30 July.

Indo-MIM IPO details The Indo-MIM IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹3,312 crore by existing shareholders and promoters. As part of the OFS, Green Meadows Investments will divest 6.05 crore shares, while Anuradha Koduri and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will offload 54.59 lakh shares and 23.07 lakh shares, respectively.

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Ahead of the issue launch, the company revised the size of the IPO. The fresh issue was reduced to ₹500 crore from the initially proposed ₹1,000 crore, while the OFS was scaled down from 12.96 crore equity shares.

Indo-MIM intends to use ₹400 crore from the net proceeds of the new issue to pay off its debts, while the rest of the funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes. As of May 2026, its total consolidated borrowings amounted to ₹1,212.3 crore.

At the upper end of the price band, Indo-MIM is expected to command a post-listing market capitalisation of approximately ₹23,981.4 crore.

The IPO is being managed by HDFC Bank, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and SBI Capital Markets, which are acting as the book-running lead managers to the issue.

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Company details Indo-MIM Ltd is a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of precision engineering components produced using metal injection molding (MIM) technology. The company operates 15 manufacturing facilities across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Mexico, and claims to be the world's largest MIM component manufacturer with a 6.8% global market share. Its product portfolio spans over 9,000 precision-engineered components, serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, defence, medical, and consumer goods.

The company has delivered robust financial growth in recent years. For FY26, Indo-MIM reported a 26% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹533.5 crore, while revenue from operations also grew 26% to ₹4,193 crore, reflecting strong demand across its key end-user segments.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.