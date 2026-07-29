Indo-MIM IPO: Share allotment status out. GMP signals 40% listing gain for allottees

Indo-MIM IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering of Indo-MIM Ltd ended on 27th July 2026. In the three days of bidding, the public issue received a strong response from investors as it was subscribed over 72 times of its original offer. According to the Indo-MIM IPO subscription status, the NII segment was oversubscribed 50 times, while the QIB portion was oversubscribed 204 times.

Indo-MIM IPO status Indo-MIM's IPO share allotment status was also made public on 28th July 2026. So, those who have applied for the bookbuilding issue can check their share allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com, or at the website of the official registrar of the Indo-MIM IPO — MUFG Intime India Private Ltd.

For more convenience, bidders can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct MUFG Intime link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html. One can check Indo-MIM IPO share allotment status by PAN card by logging in at the MUFG Intime website.

What does the Indo-MIM IPO grey market premium signal? After the announcement of the Indo-MIM IPO share allotment status, lucky allottees are eagerly awaiting the share listing date, which is most likely tomorrow, 30th July 2026. Ahead of the Indo-MIM IPO listing date, the grey market is showcasing strong listing gains for the public issue.

According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹190 in the grey market today. This means, Indo-MIM IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹190. This means the grey market is signalling that the Indo-MIM IPO listing price would be around ₹675 per equity share. In other words, the Indo-MIM IPO GMP is signalling that allottees may expect to get around 40% return on their money.

However, stock market experts maintained that the grey market is not an ideal indicator of potential listing gain, and one should not rely on it blindly. They said that the grey market has no connection to the company's balance sheet, and sometimes it even involves those with a direct stake in the company, offering shares in the primary market. So, the grey market premium can be manipulative as well.

Indo-MIM IPO details Indo-MIM IPO hit the Indian Primary Market on 23 July 2026, and bidding for the public issue ended on 27 July 2026. The company management had offered Indo-MIM shares at a price band of ₹461 to ₹485 per equity share. Indo-MIM IPO size is ₹3,811 crore, and the book-build issue comprises both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges.

The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely Indo-MIM IPO listing date is 30 July 2026.

HDFC Bank, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed lead managers of the upcoming IPO.