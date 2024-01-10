Infibeam Avenues share price jumps 6% to hit 52-week high on ₹2,000 crore MOU with Gujarat government
Infibeam Avenues share price jumps over 6% to touch 52-week high after signing ₹2,000 crore MOU with Gujarat government. Short-term momentum for Infibeam Avenues stock is positive, with potential to reach ₹27-28 in short term and ₹32 in medium term, says analyst Ruchit Jain.
Infibeam Avenues share price jumped over 6% to touch a 52-week high following the announcement that it had inked a ₹2,000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gujarat government at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. Infibeam Avenues share price today opened at ₹24.38 apiece on BSE. Infibeam Avenues stock price touched an intraday high of ₹25.52 and an intraday low of ₹24.25.
