Infonative Solutions IPO allotment in focus today; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Infonative Solutions IPO allotment date today: Infonative Solutions IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, April 4). The investors who applied for Infonative Solutions IPO can check the Infonative Solutions IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Infonative Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, March 28, and closed on Thursday, April 3. Infonative Solutions IPO subscription status was 4.53 times on the final day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine if they have received shares and how many by checking the allocation basis. The quantity of assigned shares can also be found in the IPO allotment status. For those applicants who did not receive any shares, the firm will initiate the refund process. Individuals who were allocated shares will find them in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Monday, April 7 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Infonative Solutions IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8. If you have applied for the Infonative Solutions IPO, you can do a Infonative Solutions IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

How to check Infonative Solutions IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1: By clicking on the provided link, you will find five options where you can check the status. Here is the link for Infonative Solutions IPO allotment - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: After opening one of the five links, select Infonative Solutions IPO from the "Select IPO" dropdown menu.

Step 3: To view the status, choose either the PAN, Demat Account, or Application Number.

Step 4: - If you select the application number option, enter the captcha after the application number and click "Submit."

- If you opt for Demat Account, input your account details along with the captcha code. Then, press "Submit."

- To proceed with the PAN option, enter your PAN number and the captcha before selecting "Submit."

How to check Infonative Solutions IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the official BSE website to check the allotment status for the Infonative Solutions IPO - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: From the available options under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3: Pick the IPO from the list shown under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Input your application number or PAN.

Step 5: Tick the box that states 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

Infonative Solutions IPO GMP today Infonative Solutions IPO GMP or grey market premium is +5. This indicates Infonative Solutions share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

After taking into consideration the high end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the grey market, it is predicted that Infonative Solutions shares will list for ₹84 per share, 6.33% more than the IPO price of ₹79. Advertisement

Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

