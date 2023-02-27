Infosys co-founder family trust to get 370% return in Divgi Torqtransfer IPO
NRJN firm will make a profit of ₹66.98 crore, which is 370 per cent returns of his investment of ₹18 crore.
Auto parts manufacturer Divgi Torqtransfer IPO will open on 1 March, 2023 and may give a whopping 370 percent return to Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani's family trust, called NRJN Family Trust.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×