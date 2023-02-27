Infosys co-founder family trust to get 370% return in Divgi Torqtransfer IPO

According to red herring prospectus (RHP), the weighted average cost of acquisition of Nielkani's NRJN Family Trust was ₹125.28. The shares, if allotted to the IPO investors at the upper price band of ₹590, the NRJN firm will make a profit of ₹66.98 crore, which is 370 per cent returns of his investment of ₹18 crore.