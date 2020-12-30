Initial public offerings in ’20 dominated by PE exits

“In the second half of 2020, large IPOs of more than ₹1,000 crore were the flavour of the season with the largest IPO being that of Gland Pharma. The market witnessed IPOs from covid-19-resilient sectors such as technology and specialty chemicals, but as the markets turned positive the excess liquidity and positive sentiment caused even covid-impacted companies to raise funds or public listing," said Kotak Investment Banking.