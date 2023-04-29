Home / Markets / Ipo /  Innokaiz India Limited IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details of BSE SME issue
Innokaiz India Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Innokaiz India Limited opened for subscription on 28th April 2023 and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 3rd May 2023. After day one of bidding, the Innokaiz India Limited IPO subscription status suggests that the BSE SME issuehttps://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/mankind-pharma-ipo-gmp-grey-market-premium-jumps-as-all-eye-set-on-allotment-date-11682753876264.html got subscribed 0.14 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 0.28 times. The SME company has fixed Innokaiz India Limited IPO price band at 76 to 78 per equity share. 

According to market observers, shares of Innokaiz India Limited have made debut in unlisted space and it is available at a premium of 7 in grey market today.

Here we list out important Innokaiz India Limited IPO details in 10 points:

1] Innokaiz India Limited IPO date: The public issue opened for subscribers on 28th April 2023 and it will remain open for bidders till 3rd May 2023.

2] Innokaiz India Limited IPO price: The company has fixed price band of its public offer at 76 to 78 per equity share.

3] Innokaiz India Limited IPO subscription GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 7 per equity share in grey market today.

4] Innokaiz India Limited IPO subscription status: After day one of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.14 times and its retail portion has been subscribed 0.28 times.

5] Innokaiz India Limited IPO size: The company aims to raise 21.17 crore from its public offer through issuance 2,713,600 fresh shares.

6] Innokaiz India Limited IPO lot size: An applicants will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 1600 company shares.

7] Innokaiz India Limited IPO investment limit: The book build issue is available in lots and one lot will require 1,24,800 ( 78 x 1600).

8] Innokaiz India Limited IPO allotment date: The likely date for share allotment is 8th May 2023.

9] Innokaiz India Limited IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and likely date for share listing is 11th May 2023.

10] Innokaiz India Limited IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the BSE SME IPO.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
