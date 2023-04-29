Innokaiz India Limited IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details of BSE SME issue1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Innokaiz India Limited IPO GMP today is ₹7, say market observers
Innokaiz India Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Innokaiz India Limited opened for subscription on 28th April 2023 and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 3rd May 2023. After day one of bidding, the Innokaiz India Limited IPO subscription status suggests that the BSE SME issuehttps://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/mankind-pharma-ipo-gmp-grey-market-premium-jumps-as-all-eye-set-on-allotment-date-11682753876264.html got subscribed 0.14 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 0.28 times. The SME company has fixed Innokaiz India Limited IPO price band at ₹76 to ₹78 per equity share.
