Innova Captab IPO allotment status out. Latest GMP, how to check application status
Innova Captab IPO allotment status has been finalised and investors can check status on the portal of IPO registrar and also on the websites of stock exchanges BSE and NSE.
Innova Captab IPO Allotment Status: Pharmaceutical company Innova Captab Ltd on December 27 finalised the basis of allotment of shares for its initial public offering (IPO). Innova Captab IPO received strong demand from investors as the issue was subscribed by a robust 55.26 times.
