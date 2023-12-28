Innova Captab IPO Allotment Status: Pharmaceutical company Innova Captab Ltd on December 27 finalised the basis of allotment of shares for its initial public offering (IPO). Innova Captab IPO received strong demand from investors as the issue was subscribed by a robust 55.26 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Innova Captab IPO opened for subscription on December 21 and ended on December 26. The IPO allotment was finalized on Wednesday, December 27. Innova Captab IPO listing date is fixed on December 29 on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The investors can check Innova Captab IPO allotment status on the portal of IPO registrar and also on the websites of stock exchanges BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Innova Captab IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Applicants of the IPO can find out if they have been issued shares and the number of shares allotted through the basis of allotment.

The company will initiate refunds to the investors who have not been allotted shares. The investors whose IPO bids were accepted, will get Innova Captab shares credited in their demat accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Applicants of Innova Captab shares can check the Innova Captab IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd by following the below steps.

Steps to check Innova Captab IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies website: Step 1 - Visit the registrar Kfin Technologies’ website by clicking this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2 - Select the company name “Innova Captab Limited" in the “Select IPO" dropbox. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 - Select one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account or PAN.

Step 4 - Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 - Enter the Captcha and click Submit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Innova Captab IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

You can also check the Innova Captab IPO allotment status on the BSE website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steps to check Innova Captab IPO allotment on BSE website: Step 1 - Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 - Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 - Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 - Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 - Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

The Innova Captab IPO allotment status will be visible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Innova Captab IPO GMP Today Innova Captab IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹86 per share, market observers said. This means that the Innova Captab shares are trading higher by ₹86 apiece than their IPO price in the grey market.

Considering the Innova Captab IPO GMP today and the issue price, Innova Captab shares estimated listing price is ₹534 apiece, which is at 19.2% premium to the IPO price of ₹448 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!