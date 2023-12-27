Innova Captab IPO allotment expected soon. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status on BSE, registrar's website
Innova Captab IPO allotment is likely to be finalized today, Wednesday, December 27. Innova Captab IPO will list on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed on December 29, 2023.
Innova Captab IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Innova Captab Ltd received strong investors’ response as the issue was highly oversubscribed. The bidding for Innova Captab IPO ended on December 26 and investors now await the Innova Captab IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.
