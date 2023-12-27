Innova Captab IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Innova Captab Ltd received strong investors’ response as the issue was highly oversubscribed. The bidding for Innova Captab IPO ended on December 26 and investors now await the Innova Captab IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

Innova Captab IPO opened for subscription on December 21 and ended on December 26. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalized today, Wednesday, December 27. Innova Captab IPO will list on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed on December 29, 2023.

The investors can check Innova Captab IPO allotment status on the websites of stock exchanges BSE and NSE and also on the portal of IPO registrar.

Kfin Technologies Ltd is the Innova Captab IPO registrar. Applicants of the IPO can find out if they have been issued shares and the number of shares allotted through the basis of allotment.

Also Read: Happy Forgings IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal up to 30% gain for allottees

The investors who have not been allotted shares will receive the refund of their application money. The investors whose IPO bids were accepted, will get Innova Captab shares credited in their demat accounts.

Applicants of Innova Captab shares can check the Innova Captab IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd by following the below steps.

Steps to check Innova Captab IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies website:

Step 1 - Visit the registrar Kfin Technologies’ website by clicking this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2 - Select the company name “Innova Captab Limited" in the “Select IPO" dropbox.

Step 3 - Select one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account or PAN.

Step 4 - Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 - Enter the Captcha and click Submit.

Your Innova Captab IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

You can also check the Innova Captab IPO allotment status on the BSE website.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Steps to check Innova Captab IPO allotment on BSE website:

Step 1 - Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 - Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 - Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4 - Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 - Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

The Innova Captab IPO allotment status will be visible.

Also Read: HRH Next Services IPO: Check out price band, date, size and other important details

Innova Captab IPO GMP Today

Innova Captab IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹121 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Innova Captab shares are trading higher by ₹121 apiece than their IPO price in the grey market.

Considering the Innova Captab IPO GMP today and the issue price, Innova Captab shares estimated listing price is ₹569 apiece, which is at 27.01% premium to the IPO price of ₹448 per share.

Read all IPO-related news here

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!