Innova Captab IPO: Check share price, issue date, GMP and other details
Innova Captab has set the price range for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at ₹426 to ₹448 per share.
Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm, Innova Captab, has set the price range for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at ₹426 to ₹448 per share. The issue will open for subscription on December 21 and will conclude on December 26.
