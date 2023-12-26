Innova Captab IPO closes today: GMP, review, subscription status, other key details, should you apply or not?
Innova Captab IPO subscription status was 3.54 times on day 2, and 1.41 times on day 1. Innova Captab IPO price band set at ₹426 to ₹448 per equity share.
Innova Captab IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 21, and will close today (Tuesday, December 26). Innova Captab IPO subscription status was 3.54 times on day 2, and 1.41 times on day 1. Innova Captab IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹426 to ₹448 per equity share of face value of ₹10. Innova Captab IPO lot size is 33 equity shares and in multiples of 33 equity shares thereafter. Innova Captab Limited raised ₹171 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, December 20.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started