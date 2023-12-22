Innova Captab IPO: Issue gets booked 1.41 times on day 1, GMP steady today; should you subscribe?
Innova Captab IPO subscription status was 1.41 times on day 1, with a price band of ₹426 to ₹448 per equity share. Innova Captab IPO GMP is +100, indicating a premium of ₹100 in the grey market. The estimated listing price is ₹548 per share.
Innova Captab IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 21, and will close on Tuesday, December 26. Innova Captab IPO subscription status was 1.41 times on day 1. Innova Captab IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹426 to ₹448 per equity share of face value of ₹10. Innova Captab IPO lot size is 33 equity shares and in multiples of 33 equity shares thereafter. Innova Captab Limited raised ₹171 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, December 20.
