Innova Captab IPO subscription status: Innova Captab IPO has been subscribed to 71% on day 1 so far. Its retail portion has been fully booked. Innova Captab IPO has opened for subscription today (Thursday, December 21), and will close on Tuesday, December 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Innova Captab IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹426 to ₹448 per equity share of face value of ₹10. The floor price is 42.60 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 44.80 times the face value of the equity shares. The price to earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for fiscal 2023 at the floor price is 30.08 times and at the cap price is 31.64 times. Innova Captab IPO lot size is 33 equity shares and in multiples of 33 equity shares thereafter.

Innova Captab IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

An integrated pharmaceutical company based in India, Innova Captab is involved in all aspects of the pharmaceutical value chain, including product development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and exports.

On day 1, Innova Captab IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 1.23 times, NII portion was subscribed 42%, and QIB portion is yet to be booked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Innova Captab IPO subscription status Innova Captab IPO has received bids for 64,85,688 shares against 90,78,010 shares on offer, at 13:45 IST, according to data from the BSE.

Innova Captab IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 56,58,015 shares against 45,82,233 shares on offer for this segment.

Innova Captab IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 8,25,363 shares against 19,63,815 on offer for this segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Innova Captab IPO's QIBs portion received bids for 2,310 shares against 25,31,962 shares on offer for this segment.

