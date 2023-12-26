Innova Captab IPO: Issue subscribed over 22 times on day 3 so far; NII, retail portion oversubscribed; GMP drops
Innova Captab IPO receives bumper response on its third day of subscription lead by non institutional investors (NII), and retail investors. Innova Captab IPO subscription status was 22.34 times, at 14:03 IST.
