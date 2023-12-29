Innova Captab IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 20% gain for allottees
Innova Captab IPO GMP: Grey market is expecting that Innova Captab IPO listing price would be around ₹533 apiece levels, say market observers
Innova Captab IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Innova Captab Limited has been fixed on 29th December 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, Innova Captab share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session during Friday deals. Innova Captab shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM during Friday dealings.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started