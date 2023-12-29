Innova Captab IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Innova Captab Limited has been fixed on 29th December 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, Innova Captab share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session during Friday deals. Innova Captab shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM during Friday dealings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, December 29, 2023, the equity shares of Innova Captab Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," BSE notice says.

According to stock market experts, Innova Captab IPO received strong response from investors and Dalal Street sentiments are also bullish. They said that Innova Captab IPO listing will be positive and one can expect up to 20 per cent listing gain as the issue was priced little higher. They said that allottees may expect Innova Captab IPO listing gain in ₹40 to ₹60 range, which means Innova Captab IPO listing price would be in the range of ₹488 to ₹508 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, grey market is also signaling strong debut of Innova Captab shares. According to stock market observers, shares of Innova Captab Limited are available at a premium of ₹85 in grey market today.

Innova Captab IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Innova Captab IPO listing, Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "Innova Captab Ltd. IPO received a strong 55x oversubscription and we expect a positive listing for the issue when it lists on the bourses on Friday. We expect the stock to list at a strong premium over the issue price of ₹448 per share." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Innova Captab's strong brand recognition, long-term relationships and ongoing active engagements with distributors have helped the company to expand its product offerings and geographic reach. The company also has a record of sustained consolidated revenue from operations, growing at a CAGR of 50.2% during FY21-23," said StoxBox expert.

On expected Innova Captab IPO listing price, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "The public issue received strong response by investors and stock market sentiments are also highly bullish. So, one can expect strong debut of Innova Captab shares. However, the public issue was priced slightly higher. Hence, I am expecting listing gain in the range of ₹40 to ₹60. This means, Innova Captab IPO listing price would be in the range of ₹488 to ₹508." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Innova Captab IPO GMP today As mentioned above, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹85 in grey market today. This means, Innova Captab IPO listing price would be around ₹533 ( ₹448 + ₹85), which is around 20 per cent higher from the Innova Captab IPO price band of ₹426 to ₹448 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!