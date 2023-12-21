Innova Captab IPO opens today: GMP, price, review, other details. Apply or not?
Innova Captab IPO GMP: Shares of the pharma company are available at a premium of ₹215 in grey market today, say market observers
Innova Captab IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Innova Captab Limited has opened today and it will remain open for subscribers till 26th December 2023. The pharma company has fixed Innova Captab IPO price band at ₹426 to ₹448 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and it aims to raise 570 crore from its public offer out of which ₹320 crore is aimed via issuance of fresh shares.
