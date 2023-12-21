Innova Captab IPO opens today: GMP, price, review, other details. Apply or not?

Innova Captab IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Innova Captab Limited has opened today and it will remain open for subscribers till 26th December 2023. The pharma company has fixed Innova Captab IPO price band at ₹426 to ₹448 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and it aims to raise 570 crore from its public offer out of which ₹320 crore is aimed via issuance of fresh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Innova Captab shares are available for trade in grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of Innova Captab Limited are available at a premium of ₹215 in grey market today.

Important Innova Captab IPO details 1] Innova Captab IPO GMP: Shares of the pharma company are available at a premium of ₹215 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Innova Captab IPO price: The pharma company has fixed Innova Captab IPO price band at ₹426 to ₹448 per equity share.

3] Innova Captab IPO date: The book build issue has opened today and it will remain for subscribers till 26th December 2023.

4] Innova Captab IPO size: The pharma company aims to raise ₹570 crore from its public offer out of which ₹320 crore is expected from issuance of fresh shares.

5] Innova Captab IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the Innova Captab IPO comprises 33 company shares.

6] Innova Captab IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing, share allocation is expected on 27th December 2023.

7] Innova Captab IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

8] Innova Captab IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Innova Captab IPO listing date: The public issue is likely to list on 29th December 2023.

Innova Captab IPO: Good or bad for investors? 10] Innova Captab IPO review: On whether one should apply for the book build issue or not, Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "The recently launched IPO, Innova Captab Limited, is a contract-based manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations since 2005, which has led to well-established relations with its customers and suppliers. The company's strong brand recognition, long-term relationships, and ongoing active engagements with distributors have helped the company expand its product offerings and geographic reach. The company also has a track record of sustained consolidated revenue from operation, growing at a CAGR of 50.2% during the FY21-23 period. As we advance, the improvement in operational performance is expected to be driven by the ramping-up of operations in recently acquired Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd along with timely execution and commercialisation of the Jammu project and thus remain key monitorable. We, therefore, advise investors to subscribe to the issue from a long-term perspective."

Giving 'subscribe for long term' tag to the book build issue, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "The fundamentals of the company looks strong. In FY23, company's revenue increased to the tune of 16.50 per cent whereas its PAT (Profit After Tax) grew by 6.25 per cent. One can apply for the public issue for medium to long term even after positive listing of the book build issue."

Swastika Investmart and Ajcon Global Services have also given 'Apply' tag to Innova Captab IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

