Innova Captab Limited raises ₹171 crore from anchor investors
The company informed the bourses that it allocated 3,816,963 equity shares at ₹448 per share on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, to anchor investors.
Innova Captab Limited, on Wednesday, garnered ₹171 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 3,816,963 equity shares at ₹448 per share on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, to anchor investors.
