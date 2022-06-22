Innova Captab plans ₹900 crore IPO1 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 11:36 PM IST
The company’s customers include well established brands such as Ajanta Pharma and Mankind
The company’s customers include well established brands such as Ajanta Pharma and Mankind
MUMBAI : Innova Captab, a pharma company with presence in research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution, has raised ₹50 crore from UTI AMC arm UTI Capital at a valuation of ₹2,400 crore, said two people aware of the development on condition of anonymity.